Marvel Comics Hypno-Hustler Rocks the House with Marvel Legends

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Marvel Legends

Hypno-Hustler, a disco-themed Spider-Man villain, first appeared in The Spectacular Spider-Man #24.

The 6-inch figure features multiple accessories, retro packaging, and over 20 points of articulation.

Pre-orders start October 29, 2025, on Hasbro Pulse with a Q1 2026 release for Marvel collectors.

New Spider-Man Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro, and they are getting pretty creative this time around. Some uncommon villains are ready to take their shot at the wall-crawler, including the Hypno-Hustler! Real name Antoine Delsoin, the Hypno-Hustler first appeared in Marvel Comics with The Spectacular Spider-Man #24 (November 1978). Created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Frank Springer, this flashy, disco-themed villain was the lead singer of a band called "The Mercy Killers." He uses hypnotic technology inside his guitar and equipment, allowing him to mesmerize audiences and steal from them during his performances.

Spider-Man now has a front row seat to his next concert with a new Marvel Legends figure that is nicely crafted and shows off his sleek white and pink outfit. Hasbro has included a guitar, microphone, swappable hands and energy effects with this release. The Spider-Man Return Marvel Legends Hypno-Hustler is priced at $27.99 and pre-orders go live on October 29, 2025 on Hasbro Pulse with a Q 2026 release date.

Marvel Comics Hypno-Hustler – Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro Hypno-Hustler and other Spider-Man action figures! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel comics action figure is detailed to look like the character from The Amazing Spider-Man comics."

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this Marvel Legends Hypno-Hustler figure on your shelf with collectible packaging featuring comics character art

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Spider-Man -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

