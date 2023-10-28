Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Marvel Comics Jack O'Lantern Brings Some Halloween Spirit to Hasbro

Get ready for some new webslinging adventures as Hasbro has revealed new Spidey Marvel Comics Legends figure

Article Summary Hasbro debuts new Spider-Man Retro Marvel Legends figure: Jack O'Lantern.

Jack O'Lantern figure dons a flaming pumpkin head, iconic green suit, and glider.

Available for pre-orders, this retro-line figure is priced at $24.99 with a May 2024 release.

Enhance your Marvel collection with this fully-articulated and accessory-loaded figure.

A legendary villain has arrived at Hasbro as they debut a new wave of Spider-Man Marvel Legends figures. Jason Macendale, also known as Jack O'Lantern, is back and is suiting up in his iconic pumpkin-themed costume. Jason first appeared in Marvel Comics Machine Man #19 back in 1981 as a professional assassin and mercenary. He has worked with plenty of New York criminal organizations during his time like the Maggia and even the Kingpin. Featuring similar equipment to Green Goblin, Spider-Man has tangled with this spooky bad guy from time to time, with plenty of people taking up the mantle over the years. Hasbro has outdone themselves this time with Jack O'Lantern having a flaming pumpkin head, slick green suit, bombs, and his glider. Hasbro is releasing him on their Spider-Man Retro line, and he is priced at $24.99. Marvel fans will be able to bring Jack O'Lantern home in May 2024, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

Marvel Legends Series Jack O'Lantern

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Jack O'Lantern figure! This collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. 6-inch scale figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands, pumpkin grenade, and hovercraft that he can stand on with removable base for display. Hasbro action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Spider-Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures."

Includes figure and 5 accessories.

COMICS-INSPIRED JACK O'LANTERN: This collectible Jack O'Lantern action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Spider-Man comics

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display premium Marvel 6 inch action figures (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 5 accessories, including pumpkin grenade, hovercraft with display piece, and alternate hands

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: This Jack O'Lantern figure comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Legends releases!

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Spider-Man-inspired Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!