Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Marvel Comics Owl Enters the Gang War with New Marvel Legends

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Marvel Legends

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends action figure of The Owl, classic Marvel Comics crime lord and Spider-Man villain.

The 6-inch Owl figure features swappable claw hands, a pet owl accessory, and retro Spider-Man cardback packaging.

The Owl joins the Marvel Legends line to celebrate his role in the recent Gang War storyline and classic comics lore.

Pre-orders open October 29, 2025 on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with an official Q1 2026 release date for collectors.

Get ready for a new crime lord in your Spider-Man collection as Hasbro has crafted up a new Marvel Legends villain. The Owl, real name Leland Owlsley, first appeared in Daredevil #3 (August 1964), and was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Joe Orlando. Originally, the Owl was a wealthy financier and tax consultant, but turned to crime after being exposed for embezzlement. He now uses his intellect and scientific experiments to enhance his agility and strength; he reinvented himself as "The Owl". He has fully adopted this birdlike persona and has established himself as one of the crime lords in New York City.

Owl has been a recurring enemy for Daredevil, Punisher, and Spider-Man, and recently was one of the players trying to seize control of the Marvel Comics criminal underworld in Gang War. Marvel's Owl now comes to life with a new 6" figure that features his more signature look with swappable claw hands and his pet owl. He will get his very own Spider-Man cardback packaging and is set to go up for pre-order on October 29, 2025, at 1 PM EST. The Owl will be priced at $27.99 and will be found on Hasbro Pulse with a Q1 2026 release date.

Marvel Comics Owl – Hasbro's Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro Marvel's Owl and other Spider-Man action figures! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel comics action figure is detailed to look like the character from The Amazing Spider-Man comics."

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this Marvel Legends Marvel's Owl figure on your shelf with collectible packaging featuring comics character art

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more Spider-Man -inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!