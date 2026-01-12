Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Marvel Comics Strange Tales #128 Doctor Strange Statue Has Arrived

The world of Marvel Comics has returned to McFarlane Toys as they have crafted up a new selection of classic comic statue

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts a Doctor Strange statue inspired by Marvel’s Strange Tales #128.

The 1/10-scale collectible captures classic Doctor Strange with spell effects and dynamic pose.

Exclusive to Walmart for $29.99, the statue includes a backdrop scene and art card.

Part of the new McFarlane Marvel line, joining Spider-Man, Juggernaut, and Gambit statues.

The fun continues with McFarlane Toys' 1/10 Marvel collection with a spellbinding addition for fans of the mystic arts. Up next is the arrival of Doctor Strange, inspired by his legendary adventures as the Sorcerer Supreme. He first appeared in Strange Tales #110 (1963) and was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Stephen Strange began as a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon whose life was forever changed after a car accident left his hands crippled. Seeking new methods of healing, he traveled the world and found the Ancient One, ultimately mastering the mystic arts and becoming Earth's foremost defender against supernatural threats. Doctor Strange is renowned for his mastery of magic, interdimensional travel, and use of mystical artifacts in Marvel Comics.

Strange's stories often blend epic battles with surreal, cosmic landscapes, which McFarlane Toys has nicely captured with this Jack Kirby representation of Doctor Strange. Releasing as a Walmart Exclusive, this new 1/10 McFarlane Toys statue captures Doctor Strange in dynamic action, complete with a flowing cloak and intricate spell effects. This pose and design faithfully bring the A Marvel Masterworks Doctor Strange Pin-Up to life, which was found inside the pages of Strange Tales #128. The 1/10-scale Doctor Strange statue is now available exclusively at Walmart for $29.99 and will be released alongside additional McFarlane Marvel statues featuring Spider-Man, Juggernaut, and Gambit. Get ready to bring the Sorcerer Supreme into your Marvel display today!

Doctor Strange 1:10 Collectible with Scene (Strange Tales #128)

"It appears some of the X-Men may be seeing greener pastures as members of the Fantastic Four!"

Inspired by Strange Tales Issue #128

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

