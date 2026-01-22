Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: marvel, Oreo

Marvel Comics Teams Up with OREO for A New Cookie Collaboration

Get ready to save the world in the tastiest way possible as OREO announces their newest collaboration by entering the world of Marvel Comics

Article Summary OREO and Marvel unite for the largest special-edition cookie launch, debuting February 2, 2026 nationwide.

Four collectible packs feature custom Marvel art and 32 unique cookie designs from Avengers, X-Men, and more.

Debuting the first-ever color-changing crème, turning bright blue when eaten for the Marvel collaboration.

Fans can join an interactive digital quest to unlock a mystery pack and win Marvel-themed sweepstakes prizes.

OREO has teamed up with Marvel for a first-of-its-kind limited-edition collaboration as they unveil the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies. Launching nationwide on February 2, 2026, this epic crossover brings together all four major Marvel franchises, Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, in one cookie drop. This is the largest special-edition pack launch in OREO history, and the Marvel Universe is the perfect collab to handle it. The limited-edition collection includes four collectible packs designed by renowned Marvel artist Todd Nauck, each featuring custom art on the box. Inside, each pack of Marvel Comics fans will find a record-breaking 32 unique cookies that feature a variety of beloved Marvel characters and logos. Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Spider-Man, and Black Panther, to Wolverine, Storm, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and more are captured and ready to be dunked.

The OREO x Marvel Comics collaboration will also feature the first-ever color-changing crème, which turns bright blue when eaten. Only three of the four collectible packs will initially be available at retail, but the fourth mystery pack is still awaiting discovery. Starting on February 2, Marvel fans can participate in an interactive digital experience by scanning QR codes on the packaging or visiting MarvelOREOStufOfLegends.com. This will help guide the delivery of the final pack, and be sure to enter the additional sweepstakes with prizes including cash, Disney.com gift cards, and even OREO digital codes. Everything kicks off on January 26 at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab. Excelsior!

The Marvel Universe Comics to OREO with New Collab

"These new limited-edition cookies will come in four collectible packs designed by iconic Marvel Comics artist, Todd Nauck. Each pack will have an assortment of original-flavored OREO cookies showcasing 32 unique embossments—the most ever dropped at once—spanning Marvel's Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four (designs included may vary). For the first time ever, all four Marvel franchises unite with the OREO brand, introducing the largest special-edition pack drop in OREO brand history."

"While three packs are set to hit shelves, the fourth pack is on its way to its destination, but Marvel villains are blocking its way. Fans are being tasked to help guide the delivery trucks to their destination. Beginning on February 2, fans can assemble to guide the fleet across the country by scanning the QR code on the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookie Packs or visiting MarvelOREOStufOfLegends.com."

