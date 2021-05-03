Marvel Legends MCU Quicksilver Up For Preorder Right Now

Marvel Legends MCU fans have a pleasant surprise today, as Avengers: Age of Ultron's Quicksilver just went up for preorder. Featuring a great likeness of actor Anthony Taylor- Johnson, swappable hands, and Ultron debris, the figure comes in the new Infinity Saga box that we previously saw Avengers: Endgame Thor come in a couple months back. Looks like we will be getting more of these MCU one-offs in this style Marvel Legends packaging going forward. I am all for it, I love these single pack figures. Give us more two-packs while you are at it. You can see the new Quicksilver figure down below.

Marvel Legends Give Quicksilver His Due

"Quicksilver's ultra-high-speed capabilities are a major asset to the Avengers in the fight against Ultron. Wanda's brother from Avengers: Age of Ultron makes his Marvel Legends debut with this awesome 6-inch action figure! The Avengers Infinity Saga Marvel Legends Series Quicksilver 6-inch Action Figure not only has an amazing likeness of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but you can swap out Pietro's alternate hands or let him be displayed with parts of the robot Ultron. Ages 4 and up."

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Quicksilver figure, inspired by the character from Marvel Entertainment

This Quicksilver figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection

This quality 6-inch Legends Series Quicksilver figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection

Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) with comic- and movie-inspired characters. (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

I wonder now how many of these single pack figures we will get. One wonders if Ralph Boner will also get a figure here in the near future…

You can preorder the new Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Quicksilver right here.