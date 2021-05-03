Marvel Legends MCU Quicksilver Up For Preorder Right Now

Posted on
by

Marvel Legends MCU fans have a pleasant surprise today, as Avengers: Age of Ultron's Quicksilver just went up for preorder. Featuring a great likeness of actor Anthony Taylor- Johnson, swappable hands, and Ultron debris, the figure comes in the new Infinity Saga box that we previously saw Avengers: Endgame Thor come in a couple months back. Looks like we will be getting more of these MCU one-offs in this style Marvel Legends packaging going forward. I am all for it, I love these single pack figures. Give us more two-packs while you are at it. You can see the new Quicksilver figure down below.

Marvel Legends MCU Quicksilver Up For Preorder Right Now
Credit Hasbro

Marvel Legends Give Quicksilver His Due

"Quicksilver's ultra-high-speed capabilities are a major asset to the Avengers in the fight against Ultron. Wanda's brother from Avengers: Age of Ultron makes his Marvel Legends debut with this awesome 6-inch action figure! The Avengers Infinity Saga Marvel Legends Series Quicksilver 6-inch Action Figure not only has an amazing likeness of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but you can swap out Pietro's alternate hands or let him be displayed with parts of the robot Ultron. Ages 4 and up."

  • Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Quicksilver figure, inspired by the character from Marvel Entertainment
  • This Quicksilver figure features premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection
  • This quality 6-inch Legends Series Quicksilver figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection
  • Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures (each sold separately) with comic- and movie-inspired characters. (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

I wonder now how many of these single pack figures we will get. One wonders if Ralph Boner will also get a figure here in the near future…

You can preorder the new Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Quicksilver right here.

About Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.