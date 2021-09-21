Ahsoka Tano is Back With New Star Wars Iron Studios Statue

Coming out of The Mandalorian Season 2, Ahsoka Tano makes her grand entrance into the live-action Star Wars world. This popular The Clone Wars character is back and better than ever, with more stories to tell after the fall of the Empire. Iron Studios has revealed their newest Star Wars 1/10 scale statue with the Ahsoka Tano Art Scale statue. This lonely Jedi is wielding her two white lightsabers as she is placed in a dynamic stance on a forest base. Showcasing her debut on the planet Corvus, Ahsoka Tano is beautifully detail with her more mature design and live-action appearance. Priced at $170, the Iron Studios The Mandalorian statue is set to release between October – December 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to not miss out on adding this incredible statue to your Star Wars collection.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios present the Ahsoka Tano 1:10 Scale Statue – Art Scale BDS Series from The Mandalorian. The orange-skinned warrior Togruta is a native of the planet Shili and carrier of the Force. Silent and swift, like a hunting cat, she stealthily moves among the trunks and roots of the forest planet Corvus. Carrying two sabers in each hand, she follows her own ideals of justice and freedom, using all her Jedi training and her ample experience in combat. Trained by Anakin Skywalker himself, Ahsoka does not have official recognition as a Jedi, despite having the ability of one."

"Created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni and introduced in the Star Wars universe in 2008 through the animated series The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano won over fans with her charismatic, rebellious personality, thus consolidating her protagonism in the saga. Played by Rosario Dawson in the second season of the series The Mandalorian, the character is introduced for the first time in live-action. Ahsoka joins forces with Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Mando) to free the city of Calodan on the planet Corvus from the tyranny and oppression imposed by imperial magistrate Morgan Elsbeth."