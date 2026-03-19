Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Black Canary Finally Joins McFarlane's DC Comics Multiverse Line

The DC Multiverse is calling once again as new heroes are on the way in the McFarlane Toys Collector Edition line

Article Summary Black Canary joins McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse line with a detailed Collector Edition action figure.

Figure features modern Black Canary design, swappable faces, extra hands, and her iconic removable jacket.

Based on the character’s evolution from Justice Society member to metahuman in DC Comics.

Pre-orders for the Black Canary figure are live now for $34.99, with release set for March 2026.

McFarlane Toys has just revealed that a new assortment of DC Comics figures is on the way. The original Black Canary debuted in Flash Comics #86 and was Dinah Drake, a skilled hand-to-hand fighter with no superpowers. She was a member of the Justice Society of America and had a daughter, Dinah Laurel Lance, who debuted in Justice League of America #219. She would take the Black Canary mantle to new heights in the DC Comics universe and would gain metahuman abilities. McFarlane Toys is finally bringing this legendary fighter to life with a new DC Multiverse figure that showcases this modern take on the beloved heroine.

Black Canary is packed with impressive detail, including a collectible art card, display base, and soft goods elements with her signature jacket in fishnets. The jacket can be removed, and as for other accessories, she will come with three swappable face plates and a variety of extra hands. Time is running out for the DC Multiverse at McFarlane Toys, so it is nice that they are continuing to bring some fans' favorite characters to life. Pre-orders for the McFarlane Collector Edition Black Canary are already live for $34.99 with a late March 2026 release date.

Black Canary (DC Rebirth) McFarlane Collector Edition #54

"Black Canary has been many things-black ops agent, fugitive, Super Hero, and rock star. She has trained with some of the best martial artists in the world, and her "canary cry" gives her an edge in combat. She was a key member of Team 7 and later founded the Birds of Prey'", fighting alongside Batgirl'". She has also been a member of the Justice League of America."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Black Canary™ as featured in DC™ comics

Includes 2 swappable face plates, 4 extra hands, soft goods jacket, stockings and base

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