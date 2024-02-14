Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: deadpool, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Deluxe Deadpool with Scooter Returns from Hasbro

Deadpool is back as Hasbro has revealed that some popular reissues are on the way featuring the Merc with a Mouth

Article Summary Hasbro reissues Marvel Legends Deluxe Deadpool set with scooter.

Includes Dogpool, Squirrelpool figures, katanas, and a sticker sheet.

Collectors can pre-order for $40 with an August 2023 release date.

Fans can experience the Deadpool & Wolverine film hitting theaters 2024.

Vroom Vroom, boys, and girls, Daddy Wade is back and ready for a little road trip as Hasbro announces a Marvel Legends reissue. That is right, Marvel Comics fans can assemble the Deadpool Corps once again as the popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine has started a fire for fans and collectors. The Marvel Comics 80th Anniversary Ultimate Marvel Legends Deadpool Corps has returned, featuring the Merc with a Mouth and his infamous scooter.

That is not all, though, as this set will come with Dogpool, Squirrelpool, and a nice set of signature katanas. Collectors will be able to customize their scooters with the included sticker sheet and enjoy the brisk autumn chimichanga air in style. This is a fun Marvel Legends set to see a return, and hopefully, more Deadpool fun will be returning from Hasbro, like the live-action figures, talking DP head, and more. Collectors can still find pre-orders live online for $40 and an August 2023 release. Be sure to experience the madness of Marvel Studios' latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which is arriving in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Marvel Comics 80th Anniversary Ultimate Deadpool Corps

"With over 80 years of comic book history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for top-of-the-line poseable and displayable collectibles. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

With this 6-inch-scale Deadpool figure and scooter vehicle, featuring classic design and premium articulation

Marvel fans can imagine recreating the arcs from some of their favorite Marvel comics.

With the Marvel Legends Series, heroes and villains aren't just super they're legendary.

Includes: 3 figures, vehicle, 3 accessories, and label sheet.

Figure scale: 6 inches

Ages 4 and up WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.

