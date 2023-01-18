Marvel Legends Fantastic Four Franklin and Valeria 2-Pack Revealed New Marvel Legends figures are on the way from Hasbro including a new two pack set featuring more members of the Fantastic family

Your Fantastic Four collection is about to get a brand new addition as Hasbro debuts their latest Marvel Legends multipack. Expand the family as the children of Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman have arrived with Franklin and Valeria Richard. This set features a modern version of the children with the darker Fantastic Four super suits. Both figures feature brand new head sculpts, and they will come with a total of 15 accessories, including a Moloid Turg head. This dynamic duo are ready to save the day with science, and Hasbro was sure to include the right accessories to help. If you need more Fantastic Four Marvel Legends in your life, then look no further the Franklin & Valeria Richards set is priced at $49.99. Pre-orders are live right here, with the kids set to arrive in May 2023.

Franklin and Valeria Richards Marvel Legends Revealed

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Franklin Richards, Valeria Richards and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

FRANKLIN AND VALERIA RICHARDS: Genius children of Fantastic Four's Reed and Sue Richards, Franklin and Valeria Richards explore the wonders of the multiverse with their Moloid friend Turg as part of Marvel's First Family

FANTASTIC FOUR-INSPIRED: These Franklin and Valeria Richards action figures are inspired by the characters' appearance in Fantastic Four comics and make a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure set comes with 15 accessories, including Moloid Turg head and stand

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display these fully articulated 6-inch scale action figures each featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)