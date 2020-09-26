Marvel Legends Avengers Wave 2 Includes Buildable Joe Fixit

As Marvel took over the mic at the Hasbro Pulse Con 2020, fans were significantly awaiting what Marvel Legends were next on the horizon. It was not much later until fans were greeted with the next wave of their Marvel's Avengers figure line. Just like the first wave, not all of these figures are from the widely played game, but 2 of them and the Build-A-Figure are. Coming in first is the Stealth Suit Captain America that is an obtainable costume in the game. The figure will feature Cap's shield, and a masked and unmasked head sculpts. The sleek black design is a very nice fit for the Marvel Legends figure and will make many Cap fans happy, adding a new suit design to their collection. Next, we are getting a repainted version of the Starboost suit called Atmosphere (don't blame Hasbro here as this is just how the game wanted their swappable costumes, I guess.) Blue Starboost Iron Man will get blaster effects, and a helmeted and Tony Stark head sculpt. The rest of the Marvel Legends wave continues with Marvel Comics characters, with the first being Sam Wilson Falcon. This long await figure design is finally here in all his comic book deco beauty. From the bright red to the attachable wings, Falcon fans will be soaring to Hasbro Pulse to pre-order one.

The Marvel Legends wave continues with some new additions to the roster, including the debut of the first-ever Jocasta figure. We also get the return of Thunderstrike Thor as well as sporting his 90's glory and updated sculpted that will have fans excited to get their hands on. Finally, Kang has arrived to destroy anyone to get in front of his master plan. With a beautiful figure sculpt time-traveling Marvel Legends and comics, fans will want to add this madman to their collection if the Ant-Man 3 rumors are true. It does not end there as the wave will include a Build-A-Figure, and when all the pieces are combined, Hulk fans will be greeted with the Grey Hulk known as Joe Fixit. This Marvel Comics oddity is back and with what is seemingly designed from the Marvel's Avengers game rather than the comic version. To get your hands on this beast, collectors will need all six Marvel Legends figures, which can be found up for pre-orders and located here. They are expected to release in December 2020, and make sure you check out some of the other amazing Pulse Con 2020 reveals from Hasbro as well.

