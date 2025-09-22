Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Showcase – X-Factor Lives On with Cyclops

We step into the world of Marvel Comics once again as they take a look at some of the new Legends figures hitting shelves from Hasbro

Article Summary Cyclops returns in Marvel Legends, celebrating his iconic X-Factor run and blue-and-yellow X-Suit design.

Hasbro continues the X-Factor Legends lineup with newly released Angel and Jean Grey figures joining Cyclops.

This Cyclops figure debuts a fresh optic blast accessory, enhancing dynamic display and pose options for collectors.

Excitement builds for the complete X-Factor team, with hopes for updated Beast and Iceman figures ahead.

Cyclops, also known as Scott Summers, is one of the original five X-Men and a foundational character in Marvel Comics history. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he first appeared in X-Men #1 (1963) as the team's disciplined field leader. Cyclops is a mutant with the power to emit powerful optic blasts from his eyes, which he controls using a special ruby-quartz visor. After the original X-Men disbanded for a time, Cyclops reunited with his fellow teammates Angel, Beast, Iceman, and Jean Grey in X-Factor #1 (1986). The team operated as "mutant hunters," but secretly worked to rescue and protect mutants from persecution.

The X-Factor team has started to arrive from Hasbro as they have crafted up new Marvel Legends figures for the team. Angel was the first to come with a new deluxe figure, which captured his red and white suit with flowing angel wings. X-Factor Jean Grey was also recently released as an X-Men Retro Cardback figure exclusive to Target, which can be found in stores right now. On top of that, Cyclops was the only X-Factor figure released in the recent X-Men Marvel Legends wave, and now he is here to change up your Marvel Legends collection. Hopefully, this means a hairless Beast, along with a new Iceman, is also on the way to help finish the iconic team.

Throughout X-Factor, Cyclops remained the team's leader, navigating intense mutant threats like Apocalypse and the Horsemen. He also had to balance his complicated relationship with Jean Grey after the Madelyn Pryor cloning situation. Despite all of this, Cyclops is bringing some heat with this figure with his sweet blue and yellow X-Suit and brand new optic blast accessory. Hasbro took things up a notch to add a new blast effect to Scott's eye beam, which helps add new action elements and more poses to this new release. It is always nice to see other non-traditional X-Men teams coming to the Marvel Legends, and X-Factor is surely a fun one to see. X-Men fans can purchase this new Cyclops figure right now.

