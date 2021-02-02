Black Widow Gets New Iron Man 2 Statue From Iron Studios

Iron Studios is traveling through the Quantum Realm as they announce their newest Marvel Studios Legacy statue. Black Widow is back as fans get a new statue that memorializes her on-screen appearance of this Avenger. Standing 18" tall, this 1/4 scale statue shows off Scarlett Johansson is in a dynamic action pose. This hand-painted and limited edition statue is beautifully detailed and sculpted to perfect that will please many MCU fans. From her red wavy hair to the skin-tight costume, this is a statue that captures the design of Black Widow right off of the screen.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is jam-packed with iconic moments and characters that deserve their time to shine. Fans were finally greeted to Natasha Romanoff as Black Widow in Iron Man 2, and it was a sight to behold. This is one beautifully crafted statue that fans will not want to miss out on, and fans can find her on Sideshow Collectibles for pre-order already. The Iron Man 2 Black Widow Avengers Infinity Saga 1:4 Legacy Statue from Iron Studios are priced at $700. The statue is set to release between January – March 2022; pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Inspired by her first appearance in theaters in the movie "Iron Man 2" (2010), S.H.I.E.L.D.'s spy, Natasha Romanoff, appears ready for combat, with her long, curly red hair, wearing a tactical uniform from the agency, in shades of dark blue, that refers to the classic costumes of the comics, with an impressive resemblance to the face of actress Scarlett Johansson, on a rubble base in the Stark industries, reminiscent of the scene in which she faces the henchmen of the corrupt Justin Hammer, who is a weapon maker and Stark's rival, carrying the heroine's logo on her belt buckle and on the front of the base. In this way, Iron Studios proudly presents it's original version of the avenger at MCU, in the "Black Widow Statue – Infinity Saga – Legacy Replica 1/4 – Iron Studios", one of the pieces of The Infinity Saga label, created by Marvel to celebrate the 10 years of the shared cinema universe, revisiting icons of these films in remarkable moments, which led to the saga materialized in "Avengers: Endgame"."

"Raised since her childhood by the Russian government, where she was trained to be a super spy, Natasha became a special agent for S.H.I.E.L.D., infiltrated and disguised as Tony Stark's secretary, and later she was one of the founding members of the Avengers. Created in the comics by Stan Lee, Don Rico and Don Heck in 1964, thanks to the character's charisma in theaters, today she is one of Marvel's most popular heroines."

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 18.1 in (H) x 11 in (W) x 10.6 in (L)

Product Weight: 8.1 lbs

MSRP: USD 699.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2021