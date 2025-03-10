Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: doctor doom, iron studios, marvel

Doctor Doom Makes a Play for the Infinity Gauntlet with Iron Studios

A new Infinity Gauntlet Battle Diorama statue is on the way from Iron Studios as Doctor Doom joins the fight for cosmic power

Article Summary Doctor Doom returns for cosmic power in a new Iron Studios statue release.

Victor Von Doom's journey from Latveria to battling Marvel's finest.

Choose from a standard or deluxe 12" or 16.7" Doctor Doom figurine.

Pre-orders for the Doctor Doom statue are live, shipping by Dec 2025.

Doctor Doom first appeared in back n 1962 with Fantastic Four #5 and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Victor Von Doom was born the son of Romani healers in Latveria. After his parents' tragic deaths, Victor gained a scholarship to Empire State University due to his brilliance. However, he had one goal in mind: rescuing his mother's soul, which would lead him to some dangerous experiments. This is around the same time he was bunked in college with another brilliant Marvel Comics character, Reed Richards. After Victor's failed experiment to rescue his mom, he would be left scarred, blaming Reed, and retreating for further education in mystical arts. He vanished for years, but when the Fantastic Four made their way onto the scene, it was time for him to step into the spotlight again.

Doctor Doom is now back and making a play for the Infinity Gauntlet with Iron Studios' newest Marvel Comics Battle Diorama series. Standing 12" or 16.7" tall, the new Doctor Doom statue is nicely sculpted and will feature two different versions. The standard shows off an arms-crossed Doom, while the deluxe showcases a swappable set of arms, showing his more mystical abilities with an enhanced base. Both Marvel statues are beautifully hand-painted and nicely capture an iconic Fantastic Four villain in all his glory. Pre-orders are already live for $260/ $310 with a December 2025 release date.

About Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!