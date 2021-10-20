Marvel Studios What If…? Captain Carter Arrives at shopDisney

Marvel Studios' newest animated series What If…? is an absolute treasure that was filled with some spectacular characters. Captain Carter was easily one of my favorites, and the way they re-imaged her in The Winter Soldier storyline was fun to see. Disney is easily cashing in on the popularity of this character as they have added her and the Hydra Stomper to their kid-friendly Toybox figure line. Captain Carter stands 5.5" tall, while the Hydra Stomper comes in at 7.75" tall, making them a perfect companion set. A Steve Rogers figure is also included and can be laced inside the Hydra Stomper, which is always a plus with this character.

Both designs feature an animated design but are still nicely sculpted, feature articulated parts, and Captain Carter can attach to the Stompers back. This set is a perfect collectible for both kid and adult collectors alike, and they can be purchased right here for $34.99. The shopDisney Toybox line is a very simple and excellent set of figures that are always fun to see and will be a perfect gift for any fan this upcoming holiday season.

"This Marvel Toybox set teams up Captain Carter and Steve Rogers in the Hydra Stomper suit from Howard Stark. Both figures are highly articulated and the Stomper features a flip-up helmet that reveals Steve Rogers' bust."

Poseable Captain Carter and Hydra Stomper action figures

Hydra Stomper has flip-up helmet that reveals Steve Rogers inside

Captain Carter attaches to the Hydra Stomper's back

Press button on Hydra Stomper to light up chest

Includes shield accessory

Multiple points of articulation

Part of the Marvel Toybox Action Figure Collection

Accessories are interchangeable between all Disney store Toybox figures, each sold separately

Collect all our Marvel Toybox action figures, each sold separately