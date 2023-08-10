Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Studios What If…? Goliath Save the Day with New Marvel Legends

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures has arrived as Hasbro captures characters from the hit Disney+ series once again in 6” form

Hasbro has unveiled that a brand new Build-A-Figure Marvel Legends wave is on the way. This wave captures a variety of Disney+ series, one of which is a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bill Foste,r aka Goliath, made his debut in Antman and the Wasp, but we never saw him in action or suited up. However, thanks to Marvel Studios What If..?? It looks like we will be getting just that, and Hasbro gave fans a first look. Featuring a white and blue suit, Goliath is ready for action like never before. This design is fantastic, and something we have not seen yet, and Goliath will also include a piece to build a Marvel Legends What If…? Hydra Stomper from Season 2. Pre-orders are live right now here for $24.99 with an October 2023 release.

Marvel Studios What If…? Goliath Has Arrived

"In this universe, an alien threat forces Bill Foster to put aside his differences with former partner Hank Pym to join S.H.I.E.L.D.'s newest team of heroes. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like the Marvel's Goliath character from Marvel Studios' What If…?, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure and 2 Build-a-Figure parts.

MARVEL STUDIOS' WHAT IF…?: This Marvel's Goliath action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' What If…? series on Disney Plus and makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collections

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART(S) (HYDRA STOMPER): This figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece. Collect all the figures to assemble an additional figure

