Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Last Stand Suit 1/6 Figure Arrives from Hot Toys

The Last Stand Suit is one of the most intriguing alternate versions of Spider-Man, originating from a potential future storyline hinted at in Amazing Spider-Man #500. This suit features a red leather jacket and black pants, with a darker version of Peter Parker being featured underneath. In his timeline, Peter becomes a darker vigilante after being hunted by Kraven the Hunter, and he breaks his "no kill" code, leading to his exile from the Avengers and a showdown with the NYPD. This tragic yet badass portrayal of Spider-Man even returns in Marvel Comics' Spider-Verse and is even an unlockable costume in Marvel's Spider-Man.

Hot Toys wants collectors to swing down a darker path as they debut their next Marvel's Spider-Man 2 1/6 scale figure. Last Stand Spider-Man is releasing as a Hot Toys Exclusive at only 1,500 pieces and features his red jacket look with magnetic pincers. Other features include swappable eye pieces, a leather-like textured jacket, an Oscorp canister, a variety of webs, and an Upshot gadget. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but this limited edition Spider-Man will go up on Sideshow Collectibles soon.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Peter Parker (Last Stand Suit)

"In Marvel's Spider-Man, the Last Stand suit quickly became a fan favorite. Its sleek red-and-black jacket design, combined with the powerful "Unrelenting Fury" suit power which prevents enemies from blocking or interrupting attacks, made it a standout choice among players."

"The Last Stand Suit showcases a newly tailored red and black leather-like textured elastic fabric jacket, complemented by highly detailed jeans and boots, faithfully replicating the game's design. To enhance the figure's display options, it comes with a set of four detachable Spider-Man pincers that can be magnetically attached to Peter Parker's back. Accessories include six webbing effects, an Upshot gadget with fire effect, and an Oscorp canister containing the Venom symbiote that also magnetically attaches to Peter's back."

