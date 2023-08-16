Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Masters of the Universe Classic Trap Jaw 1/6 Revealed by Mondo

Continue to build up your Masters of the Universe 1/6 scale line with the help of Mondo as they debut a new classic villain design

Mondo is back with their growing Masters of the Universe 1/6 scale line with a throwback of a classic villain. Mondo's impressive 12" scale line has been adding some new and realistic modern designs to the hero and villain from Eternia. However, you can not beat the classics, and now Masters of the Universe Trap Jaw is back for revenge. A follow up to Mondo's previous 2023 Deluxe Timed Edition, Trap Jaw, this one is inspired by the beloved Masters of the Universe original animated series. Trap Jaw will have 30 points of articulation, six swappable deadly arms, and two head sculpts. The colors on this villain pop, and he is ready to take on He-Man and any hero of Eternia with some style and power. The Masters of the Universe – Trap Jaw 1/6 Classic Variant is priced at $235 and can be seen here with a Q1 2024 release.

Trap Jaw is Back for Revenge with New Mondo 1/6 Release

"Freshly escaped from Infinita, the psychotic interdimensional cyborg rejoins our MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE 1/6 Scale Figure line. A follow up to this year's Deluxe Timed Edition, Trap Jaw is now available in a Limited Edition Classic Variant, inspired by his appearance in the original animated series. Featuring over 30 points of articulation, swappable portraits and arms, fabric costume elements and six deadly weapons."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – Florian Bertmer

Sculpt – Richard Force, Tommy Hodges, Alex Brewer

Paint – Mark Bristow

Packaging Art – Florian Bertmer

Packaging Design – Nolan Fleming Smith

Photography – Raúl Barrero

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

Classic Trap Jaw Portrait

Classic Trap Jaw Mech Arm

Mondo Trap Jaw Portrait

Mondo Trap Jaw Mech Arm (swappable with Classic Arm)

Claw – Mech arm attachment

Hook – Mech arm attachment

Bow – Mech arm attachment

Fly Swatter – Mech arm attachment

Blaster – Mech arm attachment

Grapple Hook – Mech arm attachment

Figure Stand

