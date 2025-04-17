Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Reveals Exclusive Batman: Year One Part 4 Figure

A Crisis is coming upon the DC Multiverse but that is not stopping McFarlane Toys as they debut some brand new DC Comics figures

Article Summary Discover McFarlane's exclusive Batman: Year One Part 4 figure, a tribute to Frank Miller's iconic storyline.

Relive Bruce Wayne's origin with a detailed 7" figure featuring a fabric-wired cape and batarang accessory.

Get ready for the end of DC Multiverse in 2026; don't miss out on this exclusive Walmart release in May 2025.

Capture early Gotham with both Batman and Lt. James Gordon figures, showcasing a corrupt city's dark transformation.

Batman: Year One, written by Frank Miller and illustrated by David Mazzucchelli, is a landmark reimagining of the Dark Knight's origin. The Year One storyline was first published by DC Comics with Batman issues #404–407 back in 1987. The story follows two stories, starting with Bruce Wayne returning to Gotham and taking on the first steps of becoming Batman. Next up is Lieutenant James Gordon, who is battling corruption inside the Gotham City Police Department. McFarlane Toys is now giving new life to the Batman: Year One story as they expand their DC Multiverse line.

Releasing as a Walmart Exclusive, the Caped Crusader returns to his early days with a sleek black and gray suit. This figure will feature a fabric-wired cape as well as a batarang accessory. With the DC Multiverse ending in mid-2026, figures like this will surely be missed when Mattel takes on the DC Comics license. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the Batman: Year One – Part 4 figure that is set to arrive in May 2025 for $24.99. Be sure to also snag up the Year One Lt. James Gordon figure to capture the early days of the Dark Knight fully.

DC Multiverse – Batman: Year One Part 4 – Walmart Exclusive

"Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli deliver the acclaimed four-part origin of Batman! Witness Bruce Wayne's transformation into The Dark Knight as he combats his own demons while struggling to topple the corrupt political system infesting his home."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include Batarang and figure display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

