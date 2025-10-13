Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: Vintage Collection Padmé Amidala

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Star Wars figures right from the outer rim of the galaxy

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Padmé Amidala figure for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection at New York Comic Con 2025.

Padmé appears in her outfit from Attack of the Clones, complete with a cloak and two blaster accessories.

This 3.75-inch collectible features a photorealistic head sculpt and multiple points of articulation for display.

Pre-orders for Padmé Amidala go live October 28 on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99; Shaak Ti figure also teased.

Hasbro has revealed that a few new figures are on the way at New York Comic Con 2025, including a new Vintage Collection release. One of which takes fans back to Star Wars: Attack of the Clones as the former queen of Naboo is now serving as a Galactic Senator. Padmé Amidala is back and arrives as the Republic faces political unrest and the threat of secession by the Separatist movement. Padmé has now become a target for assassination due to her opposition to creating a Republic army. She gets assigned protection by Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi and his apprentice Anakin Skywalker, with the rest being history.

Padmé is now back in her outfit from the last half of the film with her arrival on Tatooine, followed by a rescue on Genosis. She features a nice photorealistic head sculpt, as well as a soft, good cloak and two blasters. Pre-orders for Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Padmé Amidala are set to arrive on October 28 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99. Be sure to keep an eye out for other figures coming soon to The Vintage Collection, like Jedi Master Shaak Ti.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Padmé Amidala

"Brave Padmé Amidala fought for peace as Senator of Naboo — but her forbidden marriage to Anakin Skywalker would prove to have dire consequences for the galaxy. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on Padmé Amidala from STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, this 3.75-inch-scale figure includes a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display. Comes with long and short blaster accessories."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC# 383). Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

