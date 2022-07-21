Masters of the Universe Masterverse SDCC 2-Pack Unveiled by Mattel

The on going fight between He-Man and Skeletor has hit 40 Years, and Mattel wants to celebrate. Mattel has unveiled an exclusive Masters of the Universe Masterverse He-Man vs. Skeletor set for SDCC 2022. Each Masterverse figure will feature 30 pins of articulation and is loaded with vintage detail with modern articulation. He-Man and Skeletor are getting upgraded weapons with some new die-cast sculpts. On top of that, the set also includes two mini-comics and a die-cast Warrior Ring. Mattel has loaded these Masters of the Universe Masterverse figure is a fantastic boxed set. He-Man and Skeletor are priced at $35, which is an incredible price as just one Masterverse figure comes in at roughly $22.99. Solo versions of He-Man are still up for pre-order at most retailers, but you will be missing out on the die-cast weapons and flocked loincloth. Pre-orders for all of the SDCC Mattel exclusive are set to go live this Friday (7/22) at 1 PM EST at Mattel Creations here.

"The battle of Eternia wages on with He-Man and Skeletor in this Masters of the Universe 40th Anniversary set! Designed with 30 points of articulation and vintage details, our hero and villain action figures with their diecast weapons are ready to battle and make epic displays that capture the everlasting battle between good and evil. Colors and decorations may vary."

MOTU Masterverse He-Man vs Skeletor 40 th Anniversary Set

Anniversary Set Set of 2 action figures (both 7 inches tall)

Each has 30+ points of articulation

He-Man Figure – in flocked loincloth and boot tops – defends with a diecast Power Sword and axe.

Skeletor – cackling with his articulated jaw – battles for the secrets of Castle Grayskull with his diecast Power Sword and Havoc Staff.

Includes 40th Anniversary Die-Cast Warrior Ring and two mini comics

From the sculpts to the designs of their removable chest harnesses and skirt armor, these MOTU collectible figures have a vintage feel and are inspired by the first appearances of these iconic characters.