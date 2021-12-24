Masters of the Universe: Revelation Skeletor Comes to Good Smile

When Masters of the Universe: Revelation first hit Netflix, it got a lot of heat, many due to the fact that He-Man and Skeletor vanished at the end of episode 1. However, the show continued to provide fans with an incredible Masters of the Universe story with some of the other awesome characters from Eternia. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 is already out, and boy it was a blast to watch, and it looks like Good Smile Company has taken notice. Coming in at 4" tall, the MOTU brand comes to their popular Nendoroid line with He-Man and Skeleton. We have seen He-Man right here, but now all eyes are on Skeletor as this skeleton of madness is ready to rule Eternia once again.

Featuring his new look, Master of the Universe Skeletor is loaded with color, detail, and accessories. For weapons, he will come with his Havoc Staff, Shaping Staff, Power Sword, and for accessories, he comes with his throne. A backdrop of Snake Mountain will also be included, which will help display both Masters of the Universe Nendoroid figures. The Skeleton Nendoroid is priced at $70.99, is set to release in September 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to get him while you can as pre-orders will close on February 16, 2022.

"Skeletor joins the Nendoroid series! – From "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" comes a Nendoroid of Skeletor! Optional parts include the Havoc Staff, the Shaping Staff, the Power Sword and Skeletor's throne. Additionally, the inner cardboard packaging of the Nendoroid's box features an image of Snake Mountain. Enjoy using it as a background to recreate scenes from the series in Nendoroid form! Various parts of Skeletor's face are articulated, allowing you to freely change his expression. Be sure to add him to your collection along with Nendoroid He-Man, available for preorder from the same time!

*Inner packaging will be creased in certain areas.