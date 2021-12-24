He-Man Has the Power with His New Good Smile Company Nendoroid

I have the power! The all mighty He-Man is back, and not only with two new Netflix series but a new figure from Good Smile Company. Coming from the continuation of the legendary franchise, Masters of the Universe: Revelation gives us a new story with our favorite characters. Good Smile Company is bringing the MOTU franchise to their popular Nendoroid collection starting with He-Man. Standing roughly 4" tall, Prince Adam will come highly detailed, sculpted to perfection, and is loaded with articulation. The Masters of the Universe hero will feature three face plates allowing fans to display him with winking, smiling, and combat expressions.

Good Smile Company has added a Castle Greyskull backdrop in his package as well, which will also go with the included Battle Cat sheet. For accessories, He-Man will come with teh Power Sword, battle axe, shield, and a display stand with rod to capture him in action. Priced at $70.00, The Masters of the Universe: Revelations He-Man is set to release in September 2022. Pre-orders are live right here and they will stay open until February 16, 2022.

"He-Man joins the Nendoroid series! From "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" comes a Nendoroid of He-Man! He comes with three face plates including a combat expression, a winking expression and a smiling expression. Optional parts include the Power Sword, He-Man's battle axe, his shield and a Battle Cat illustration sheet!"

"Additionally, the inner cardboard packaging of the Nendoroid's box features an image of Castle Grayskull. Enjoy using it as a background to recreate scenes from the series in Nendoroid form! Be sure to add him to your collection along with Nendoroid Skeletor, available for preorder from the same time!"

*Inner packaging will be creased in certain areas.