My Hero Academia Todoroki Cools Down With New Good Smile Statue

Good Smile Company is about to turn up the heat as they announce their newest My Hero Academia statue. Coming out of their Pop Up Parade statue series, Shoto Todoroki arrives in his hero costume. Standing roughly 7 just tall, this icy-hot character is powered down but still ready for action with his fighting pose. Good Smile Company brings this beloved My Hair Academia character right off the screen onto their shelves with this highly detailed, highly colorful, and beautifully crafted statue. This marks the fourth hero costumed character from My Hero Academia to get a statue in the Pop Up Parade series, as he will join forces with Ochaco, Izuku, and Bakugo.

It is a surprising choice that Good Smile Company did not add his fire or icy quirk to his design. However, showing him in a power down look is pretty unique, so he will be a fun addition to any of My Hero Academia fans collection. The Pop Up Parade Shoto Todoroki Hero Costume statue from Good Smile Company will be priced at $37.99. He is expected to be released in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Make sure you check out some of the other gaming MHA collectibles also offered from Good Smile to really make your collection stand out.

"POP UP PARADE Shoto Todoroki: Hero Costume Ver. – CRAASH. POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "My Hero Academia" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Shoto Todoroki in his hero costume! Shoto has been recreated in a low stance, ready to attack. Be sure to add him to your collection along with the other POP UP PARADE figures from "My Hero Academia"!"