Mattel Drives Toward a Better Future With New Recycled Matchbox Cars

Times are changing as companies look for a better future with new eco-friendly products and packaging. Mattel is driving collectors towards that better future with their newest goals for their Matchbox vehicle line. Mattel and the collectible companies are looking for new and creative ways for new plastic-free packaging. Their new journey starts with the Telsa Roadster Matchbox car, and our friends over at Mattel sent us one of them to check out, and this overhaul is a game-changer. Starting with the packaging, we are getting the collectible Matchbox cars in windowless boxes created with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based materials.

Inside this box, we get to see the new Telsa Roadster Matchbox car from Mattel placed in a tray that is created from 70% bio-based material from potato and is home compostable. The Roadster itself feels exactly like other Matchbox cars, but there is an eco-friendly twist with this bad boy. The entire die-cast vehicle is made up of 99% recyclable material creating a certified CarbonNeutral product. This specific die-cast car is created with 62.1% recycled zinc for the body, 36.9% recycled plastic for the window, chassis, wheels, and interior. Lastly, we have 1% of the Telsa Roadster using only 1% stainless steel for the car's axles.

This is the eco-friendly change that can change the way that collectibles are packaged and created. Mattel blew us away with this entire presentation, and it is nice to know that change is upon us. The Telsa Roadster Matchbox die-cast car is the first of its kind, and it is paving the road for any more recycled collectibles in the future. Collectors who want to read more about the Matchbox campaign to reducing their footprint and their eco-friendly initiative can do so here. Matchbox collectors can also find some of the new playsets featuring electric and hybrid vehicles here and be on the lookout for the Telsa Roadster recycled die-cast car in 2022.

Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel, Review | Tagged: carbonNeutral, matchbox, mattel, tesla