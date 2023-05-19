Mattel Celebrates Disney 100 with Minnie and Mickey Mouse Figure Set
Everyone is celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary including Mattel who has just debutted their latest action figure 2 pack
Even Mattel is jumping in on the 100th anniversary celebration of The Walt Disney Company once again. A special Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse figure set is on the way capturing the couple's classic looks. Both figures will feature new soft goods elements with Mickey's iconic shorts and Minnie's skirt and hat. Mattel has included swappable hands and heads for each allowing them to capture some loving poses between them. Mickey Mouse and Minnie will have 12 points of articulation and are placed in a nice windowed box with the Disney 100 logo. If you need to celebrate two of Disney's most iconic characters, then look no further. The Minnie & Mickey Mattel 2-Pack is priced at $42.99 and can be purchased right now here.
"This special collector pack of Mickey and Minnie figures celebrates Disney 100 and is sure to bring back fond childhood memories. The two detailed figures with soft goods clothing have 12 points of articulation each and display stands for easy posing. They come with swappable heads and hands — pose them side by side or in kissing poses! Authentic design makes this a great gift for Disney collectors and fans 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary."
- Relive fond childhood memories with this collectible action figure gift pack of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse celebrating Disney 100.
- Deluxe details include soft goods for Minnie Mouse's hat and skirt and Mickey Mouse's shorts. The hat is removable. "Life is too short to wear boring clothes."
- The hands are interchangeable between the two. With the alternate heads, they can pose side by side or do adorable kissing poses. "I will be always there with you, right there in your heart."
- With authentic design, 12 posable joints each and swappable heads and hands, they're ready for picture-worthy poses. Display stands for the figures provide stability for showcasing different positions.
- Makes a great gift for Disney fans and collectors 6 years and older