Mattel Celebrates Disney 100 with Minnie and Mickey Mouse Figure Set Everyone is celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary including Mattel who has just debutted their latest action figure 2 pack

Even Mattel is jumping in on the 100th anniversary celebration of The Walt Disney Company once again. A special Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse figure set is on the way capturing the couple's classic looks. Both figures will feature new soft goods elements with Mickey's iconic shorts and Minnie's skirt and hat. Mattel has included swappable hands and heads for each allowing them to capture some loving poses between them. Mickey Mouse and Minnie will have 12 points of articulation and are placed in a nice windowed box with the Disney 100 logo. If you need to celebrate two of Disney's most iconic characters, then look no further. The Minnie & Mickey Mattel 2-Pack is priced at $42.99 and can be purchased right now here.

"This special collector pack of Mickey and Minnie figures celebrates Disney 100 and is sure to bring back fond childhood memories. The two detailed figures with soft goods clothing have 12 points of articulation each and display stands for easy posing. They come with swappable heads and hands — pose them side by side or in kissing poses! Authentic design makes this a great gift for Disney collectors and fans 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary."