Mattel Celebrates Disney 100 with New Alice in Wonderland Doll

We are off to Wonderland as Mattel announces their latest 100 Years of Wonder set with a special Alice in Wonderland doll

Disney is celebrating their landmark 100th anniversary this year, titled 100 Years of Wonder. We have seen some very fun collectibles arrive for this event, and Mattel is back with a new special edition doll. It is time fans return to Wonderland once again, as Alice is back from Disney's iconic animated film Alice in Wonderland. Alice has found herself in quite a pickle after eating some cake from the White Rabbit's house. This set showcases an enlarged Alice with the White Rabbits house that she can fit that features the Rabbit and some of his furniture. Disney collectors will notice the fine details on this 10.5" doll with her blue dress and multi-layered petticoat. A Certificate of Authenticity is included, and plenty of easter eggs are featured with her, like the magic vial shoes. The Disney Collector Alice in Wonderland Doll is priced at $100, and she launches on June 30, 2023, at 12 PM EST right here.

Step into Wonderland with Mattel and Disney

"We're proud to present Disney's Alice in a timeless scene to commemorate Disney's 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming Alice in Wonderland Day. After eating a magical cake at the White Rabbit's house, Disney's Alice becomes too big to fit inside! This first-of-its-kind doll reimagines the surprising scene. You won't have to pull Disney's Alice out through the chimney or burn the house down. The detailed three-sided cottage replica fits right over her head and torso. Our 10.5-inch Disney's Alice looks enormous next to our tiny White Rabbit, his furniture, and the magic cake. Fans may spot other delightful surprises, too."

"It's the first-ever doll recreation of a classic scene from Disney's Alice in Wonderland! Sweet Alice had no idea of the adventures awaiting her in this timeless and beloved story. Our special collectible Alice doll celebrates the wacky, wonderous moment when Alice eats a magic cake and grows too big to fit in the White Rabbit's house. Such a crazy, wonderful scene, now captured for you to treasure no matter where in Wonderland you visit."

Disney Collector Alice in Wonderland Doll

Our 10.5-inch-tall doll wears a blue dress and multi-layered petticoat with eyelet trim

She also wears bloomers and a cotton percale apron, each with lace trim

The colorful three-sided house is intricately sculpted

The set includes a White Rabbit figure and pieces of his furniture

Packaging display shows furniture pieces flying out of the house

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Created in celebration of Disney's "100 Years of Wonder"

Doll cannot stand alone. Comes with doll stand. Color and decorations may vary. ©Disney.

