McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive The Dark Knight Rises Catwoman Set

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys new Catwoman figure that features the return from The Dark Knight Rises

Article Summary New McFarlane Toys Catwoman figure from The Dark Knight Rises with Batpod.

Exclusive Gold Label collection available only at McFarlane Toys Store.

Pre-orders open for the Catwoman set at $69.99, due March 2024.

Highly detailed with up to 22 articulation points, extra hands, and art card.

McFarlane Toys is really stepping up their game with some impressive DC Multiverse vehicle sets. A brand new Gold Label release has just arrived exclusively at McFarlane Toys Store with Catwoman and the Batpod. This set comes to life from The Dark Knight Rises and gives DC Collectors two brand new figures to add to their collections. Catwoman is beautifully sculpted, capturing the appearance of Anna Hathaway quite nicely. She will not include any accessories but will have articulated goggles to capture some scenes from the Batman film. The Batpod, on the other hand, is nicely crafted, will hold one 7" DC Multiverse figure, and features moving tires. The Dark Knight Rises Exclusive Catwoman set will come in a windowless box, and hopefully, she will get a solo release later on. Pre-orders are already live for $69.99 with a March 2024 and can only be found on the McFarlane Toys Store.

Catwoman and Batpod (The Dark Knight Rises) – MTS Exclusive

"It has been eight years since Batman vanished into the night, turning, in that instant, from hero to fugitive. Assuming the blame for the death of D.A. Harvey Dent, the Dark Knight sacrificed everything for what he and Commissioner Gordon both hoped was the greater good. For a time the lie worked, as criminal activity in Gotham City was crushed under the weight of the anti-crime Dent Act."

"But everything will change with the arrival of a cunning cat burglar with a mysterious agenda. Far more dangerous, however, is the emergence of Bane, a masked terrorist whose ruthless plans for Gotham drive Bruce out of his self-imposed exile. But even if he dons the cape and cowl again, Batman may be no match for Bane. CATWOMAN and BATPOD are based on their appearances in the theatrical smash hit THE DARK KNIGHT RISES."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure and vehicle based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Figure is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes extra hands, base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures and vehicles

