Mattel Creations Masters of the Universe: Origins Blast-Attak Revealed

A new exclusive Mattel Creations figure is on the way as the Masters of the Universe: Origins Blast-Attak is ready for action

This 1987 villain features 16 points of articulation and splits into two halves for explosive play action.

Accessories include a techno halberd, detonator unit, collectible packaging, and an exclusive mini-comic.

Available January 28, 2026, only to Club Grayskull members on Mattel Creations for $22 while supplies last.

Blast‑Attak is a villainous robotic warrior from the world of Masters of the Universe, whose official designation is Program Robot Serial Number 1710. Introduced in the vintage toy line back in 1987, Blast-Attak was presented as a self‑destructing android designed to charge into battle, explode, and then reassemble itself to fight again. Like most toys of the 80s, it was gimmicks like this that made Masters of the Universe stand out from other toys, and now he is back! Mattel has announced the return of Blast‑Attak as part of the Masters of the Universe Origins line, coming in at 5.5" with 16 points of articulation.

Like the vintage version, this updated release will capture his self‑destruct theme, allowing him to split into two halves using the included detonator unit. Blast has often been associated with both the Evil Warriors and, later, the Snake Men, which works perfectly with the recent Mattel Origins release. This version is a Club Grayskull exclusive and comes with themed weapons, collectible retro packaging, and a mini‑comic. Blast Attak is set to arrive today (January 28, 2026) on Mattel Creations for $22.

Masters of the Universe Origins Blast-Attak Action Figure

"The newest addition to the Masters of the Universe Origins collection is an evil-doing android first released in 1987. Blast-Attak, also known as Program Robot Serial Number 1710, is a villainous henchman with a hidden power. Designed to self-destruct after a pre-set time period, he walks into battle, takes down anyone in his path, then reassembles himself to fight another day."

Masters of the Universe Origins™ Blast-Attak™ Action Figure

5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation

Comes with a techno-style halberd weapon and detonator unit

Figure splits into two halves with the detonator's pump trigger

Collectible packaging showcases battle moments and includes mini-comic

Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel. From January 28, 2026, at 9:00am PT through January 29, 2026, at 8:59am PT, only Club Grayskull members can buy this item at MattelCreations.com

