Mattel Creations Unveils Masters of the Universe Origins Rokkon

The Comet Warriors have returned as Mattel has unveiled their latest Masters of the Universe Creations release with Rokkon

Hailing from the rocky terrain of the planet Geolon, Rokkon is a formidable ally in the battle against evil. The Comet Warriors were introduced in the She-Ra: Princess of Power series, followed by an action figure release with the 1980s line of Masters of the Universe figure from Mattel. The Rock People are a peaceful race and have arrived on Eternia as a scout, but he has helped He-Man and his friend take down Skeletor and more deadly threats from time to time. Mattel has just revealed that Rokkon is returning for the Masters of the Universe Origins line as the latest Mattel Creations release. Coming in at 5.5" tall, featuring 16 points of articulation, and featuring his transforming rock mode, Rokkon is ready to save the day. He will come with a ray gun and be featured in premium MOTU packaging with some impressive artwork. Masters of the Universe Origins collectors will be able to find Rokkon for $20 exclusively on Mattel Creations with an online release on February 16, 2023, at 1 PM EST.

"Thrown across the universe by the evil Hordak, the Comet Warriors landed on Eternia. The young soldier known as Rokkon and his brethren fought alongside the heroic Masters of the Universe in their battle against evil. Like all Rock People, he can fold his humanoid body into a boulder and deflect laser blasts with his rocky exterior. This figure comes with a special mini comic to help tell his story.

Masters of the Universe Origins™ Rokkon™ Action Figure

Figure stands 5.5 inches tall

16 points of articulation

Folds his body to become a rock

Comes with ray gun

Features premium MOTU Origins packaging

Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel."

