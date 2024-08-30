Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic world, mattel

Mattel Debuts New Jurassic World Hammond Collection Allosaurus

Get ready to open the gates as a new Jurassic World Hammond Collection figure is here from Mattel with the Allosaurus

Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock is a thrilling short film set in the Jurassic World universe and was released in 2019. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, this short takes place after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, not long after the dinosaurs have been released into the wild. Battle at Big Rock serves as a bridge between Fallen Kingdom and the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, teasing the dangerous new world that has been unleashed where humans and dinosaurs coexist. The short follows a family on a camping trip at Big Rock National Park, but things get deadly as a battle between an Allosaurus and a Nasutoceratops ruins the trip.

Mattel is now expanding its Hammond Collection with a new meat eater as the Allosaurus has been faithfully brought to life from that legendary short film. Measuring 21" long, this dinosaur is beautifully sculpted and will feature 19 points of articulation, including a bendable tail, articulated legs, and jaw. It is nice to see more dinosaurs are still being created for the Mattel Hammond Collection, and hopefully, more will continue to arrive. It would still be incredible to get a Spinosaurus from Jurassic Park III as well as an Indominus Rex for this line. The Battle at Big Rock Allosaurus is priced at $34.99, is set for a January 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Allosaurus

Deluxe figure! The Allosaurus joints the large dinosaurs of the Jurassic World Hammond Collection, which has created a new standard for collector figures with deluxe articulation and life-like details.

Aggressive species! This large, carnivorous dinosaur is featured in an unforgettable scene in The Battle of Big Rock and this figure is collector-level accurate with deluxe details like glass eyes and a wired tail

Spotlight-ready! This figure allows great posability, with 21 movable joints, including triple-articulated legs and arms, as well as the posable wired tail. it's ready for action moves and distinctive poses

Set the scene! This figure is ready for scene-recreation, dramatic product photography and to expand any Jurassic World collection.

