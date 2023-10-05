Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Debuts New Masters of the Universe: Origins Filmation Variants

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

Mattel is back with even more Masters of the Universe fun as they debut a brand-new collection of Origins figures. This set will easily awaken some nostalgia and delight for fans of the legendary 80s Filmation series. Eternia awaits your return with Mattel's new Masters of the Universe: Origins figures that have now been updated to some iconic Filmation designs! The Masters of the Universe Origins: Filmation Edition figures are the perfect blend of retro charm but with that new modern toy articulation. Kicking things off first, the man who embraces the power of Grayskull as He_man has the Power! This time, He-Man sports the unmistakable Filmation look, complete with vibrant colors and that signature haircut. He will come with two swords: the Sword of Power as well as the Sword of the Ancients! Whether you're a lifelong fan of the 80s series or discovering the magic of Eternia for the first time, these new Filmation-inspired Masters of the Universe Origins figures are a must! He-Man is priced at $19.99, he is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Masters of the Universe: Origins (Filmation)

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

"Each figure comes with a battle accessory and a mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies in the timeless battle between good and evil! Aficionados will love the classically stylized retro-packaging. Keep an eye out for new characters to come, and curate a collection to play with and trade."

