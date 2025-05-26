Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, monster high, the lost boys

Mattel Unveils Monster High x The Lost Boys Collab with Lady David

A new student is coming to Monster High as collectors can return to the 80s with The Lost Boys, as David gets a make over and a gender swap

This new release gives David a gender swap makeover as a stylish, bloodthirsty undead gang leader.

The Lost Boys doll stands 10.5” tall, features 11 points of articulation, and movie-themed accessories.

Loaded with Easter Eggs, collectors can grab this $65 Skullector now, only at Mattel Creations.

Mattel has done it again as enrollments for Monster High are open once again, and a new student has registered. A new collab Skullector doll is on the way as fans get to return to the 80s with the infamous vampire film, The Lost Boys. That is right, David is ready for her close-up with a new gender-swapped version of Kiefer Sutherland's legendary role. This version of David is still a horrible blood-sucker and leader of an undead biker gang, but now has an eye for fashion. This new Monster High Skullector doll will stand 10.5" tall, she will have 11 points of articulation, and is loaded with Easter Eggs from The Lost Boys. From a Chinese-food takeout-box-style purse, to themed heels with a vampire blood bottle and saxophone, this vampire is ready to suck some blood right out of your Monster High collection. The Lost Boys fan can purchase David right now for $65 on Mattel Creations! Be on the lookout for previous Skullector collabs from The Shining, It, Beetlejuice, and Gremlins.

Monster High Skullector The Lost Boys Doll

"Grab your garlic and wooden stakes, this one's looking to feast on more than take-out noodles. A cult '80s cinematic icon gets the Skullector treatment with our all-new tribute to The Lost Boys! Inspired by David, the undead biker gang leader, this blood-sucking doll comes equipped with Easter eggs from the movie, but hellhounds not included. So, call the Frog Brothers and bleach your mullet – this Santa Carla local will claw its way to the front of any collection."

MONSTER HIGH® SKULLECTOR™ Lost Boys David Doll

Stands 10.5 inches tall with 11 points of articulation

Easter eggs include heels with saxophone and vampire blood bottle

Includes takeout-box-style purse filled with worms

Deluxe packaging features stunning artwork and photography

