DC Comics Animal Man Roars with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Comics Gold Label figures including Animal Man

Article Summary

Buddy Baker's Animal Man, first appearing in 1965, gains life-like articulation.

Comes with a swappable claw hand, wolverine companion, and collector art card.

Target-exclusive with a January 2024 release, priced at $19.99 for collectors.

Step into the great DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil their latest exclusive DC Comics figure. Buddy Baker has arrived as the one and only Animal Man, who made his first appearance in DC back in 1965 with Strange Adventures #180. Buddy is a stuntman who ends up gaining animal-like morphing abilities after some contact with some alien radiation. His stories started off simple and then reached new heights, from tackling animal rights and even breaking the comic book fourth wall. McFarlane Toys has brought Animal Man to life with a slick new figure that features his more modern comic book costume. Buddy will come with a swappable claw hand as well as a non-articulated Wolverine companion or transformation. DC Comics fans will be able to find Animal Man right here as he is exclusive to Target for $19.99 with a January 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys Animal Man Exclusive (Gold Label)

"Debuting in the mid-1960s, Animal Man was born after an alien visitation. After a stint as a member of the Forgotten Heroes, Buddy became a founding member of Justice League Europe. In his own title, he discovered his true origins and even broke the fourth wall, meeting the writer of his exploits. Animal Man became an ambassador of the Red, at one point changing his look with long black-and-white hair."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include 2 sets of extra hands, non-articulated wolverine and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all DC MULTIVERSE™ MCFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

