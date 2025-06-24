Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Mattel Unveils New Masters of the Universe Origins Sharella Figure

Eternia awaits as the newest member-exclusive Masters of the Universe Origins figure arrives from Mattel with Sharella

Article Summary Mattel releases new Masters of the Universe Origins Sharella figure exclusively through Club Grayskull membership program

Sharella stands 5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation plus bow, quiver and arrow accessories included

Figure honors the 1980s tribal chieftess character reimagined as Goddess of Castle Grayskull in later storylines

Available now on Mattel Creations for $20 with exclusive window packaging and mini comic book included

Sharella is a legendary figure from Masters of the Universe that was originally introduced in the 1980s, in the Powers of Grayskull. She was intended as a tribal chieftess and cosmic guardian who aided Eldor (He‑Ro) in securing Grayskull's power. Sadly, the Filmation original series never fully developed her story in the animation, but it would be revisited in the Masters of the Universe Classics toyline. This version of Sharella was reimagined to be the Goddess of Castle Grayskull, guiding chosen heroes to safeguard Eternia. The mythos of Sharella lives on as the latest Club Grayskull exclusive Masters of the Universe Origins figure.

Standing 5.5" tall and featuring 16 points of articulation, this heroine will feature a quiver bow and a single arrow accessory. She will also come with a new window packaging featuring some exclusive art and a mini comic book. The Masters of the Universe Origins Sharella figures arrived today exclusively through Mattel Creations for $20. Be sure to also join Mattel's Club Grayskull program for more exclusive content, as well as accessories to limited edition releases like Sharella.

Masters of the Universe Origins Sharella Action Figure

"Introducing a powerful warrior of Eternia! Sharella, a heroic character originally imagined in the 1980s, will be a striking addition to the member-exclusive figures planned for Club Grayskull in 2025. We designed this iconic character to be true to her appearance on Megator's packaging – battle-ready and dressed for action, in an outfit complete with dramatic boots and golden arm cuffs, and armed with her mighty bow."

Masters of the Universe™ Origins Sharella™ Action Figure

5.5 inches tall, with 16 points of articulation

Features three accessories – quiver, bow, and one arrow

Also includes exclusive mini comic

Arrives in all-new window packaging for in-the-box display

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!