Mattel Unveils SDCC Hot Wheels Marvel Secret Wars RacerVerse

Mattel is already getting ready for San Diego Comic Con as they unveil their 2024 limited edition collectibles for the event

Collectibles celebrate iconic 1984-85 Marvel crossover event.

Blind Box features Symbiote Spider-Buggy and possible Wolverine X-Jet.

Available on Mattel Creations July 25, with a diecast lenticular coin.

Marvel Comics' Secret War was published from 1984 to 1985 and was a widely popular 12-issue limited series. Secret Wars was Marvel's first major crossover event, bringing together iconic heroes and villains from all over the Marvel Universe. These characters were all brought together by the cosmic entity known as the Beyonder, who was fascinated by the idea of good and evil. Taking place on a patchwork planet called Battleworld, heroes like Spider-Man and members of The Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four clash with iconic villains Doctor Doom, Magneto, Doc Ock, and Ultron. The event was created to sell toys by giving fans an impressive cast of characters to collect in one story, and it was a major success. Plenty of legendary moments occurred in the series, like Doctor Doom becoming god-like, legendary team-ups, and even the debut of Spider-Man in his black suit,

Mattel is celebrating Secret War with their Hot Wheels Marvel RacerVerse line with an impressive release. Symbiote Spider-Man is riding on in with his new Symbiote Spider-Buggy, but that is not all. This release is also a Blind Box which can also contain a chase variant featuring Wolverine in an X-Jet. Priced at $20, the Hot Wheels RacerVerse Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars is set for a July 25 release. Marvel fans will be able to find this release on Mattel Creations on July 25 at 12 PM EST.

Hot Wheels RacerVerse Marvel Secret Wars

"In 1984, Marvel and Mattel partnered in the creation of a new line of toys tied to a new series of comics called Marvel Secret Wars. Now, we're celebrating the 40th anniversary by replicating the cover of Issue #1 with a Spiderman diecast with a lenticular coin as seen in the 80s fig packages, along with a Wolverine chase variant. Features: Diecast lenticular coin."

