Godzilla Reigns Supreme and More with the Original Cable Guys

Add some new collectible fun to your nightstand, gaming set up and more with Cable Guys and their sweet collection of Holdems like Godzilla

Article Summary Godzilla Cable Guy: Perfect for next-gen controllers and robust phones, capturing Gojira's iconic design and legacy.

Collectibles Galore: From Spider-Man to Raphael, Cable Guys offer diverse holders for gamers and pop culture aficionados.

Unique Designs: Smaller versions like Super Sonic connect for dynamic displays, adding fun to your tech setup.

Ideal Gifts: Officially licensed and styled on classic Godzilla, these holders are perfect for any fan's collection.

Original Cable Guys is bringing some heat lately with their line of themed controllers and phone holders. Phone and controller holders are a dime a dozen these days, so you really need something to pop for collectors these days. Original Cable Guys have done just that by releasing the King of the Monsters himself, Godzilla! We were able to get our hands on Gojira along with a few more of these delightful holders that are perfect for gamers and pop culture fans. Godzilla and Spider-Man are bigger releases that can hold next-gen gaming controllers and even hefty phones with ease.

That is not all, though, as there are some super fun smaller-sized releases like Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Super Sonic from Sonic the Hedgehog. These releases are more for earpods and smaller phones, but they can connect to their friends, allowing for even more dynamic displays. However, the star of the collection is undoubtedly Godzilla, with an imposing design that captures the King of the Monsters in all his glory. From a great sculpt and standing 8.5" tall, this is a release that is more than your average phone holder; it's the king. Be sure to find this Godzilla and other Original Cable Guys with exgpro.com as well as online at most retailers.

Take Your Gadgets to New Godzilla Heights with Cable Guys

"Introducing the Gojira City Destroyer Cable Guy, celebrating 70 years since the King of the Monsters first made their awe-inspiring appearance on the screen. This Cable Guy is more than a mere accessory; it's a celebration of Godzilla's enduring legacy in cinematic history. This iconic monster securely holds your phone and consoles, embodying the fearsome spirit that has captivated audiences for seven decades."

Gojira City Destroyer phone, remote control, and gaming controller stand / holder

Compatible with most types of smartphones and console controllers, including the next-gen PlayStation 5 DualSense, Xbox Series S/X and all iPhones

The perfect gift for any Godzilla Fan

Officially licensed by Toho, styled on Godzilla 1954

Approx 8.5" tall

