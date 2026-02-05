Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: ,

KPop Demon Hunters Still Top The Daily LITG, 5th Of February, 2026

KPop Demon Hunters taking over was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

KPop Demon Hunters taking over was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.

KPop Demon Hunters Will Be Arriving In Fortnite
Credit: Epic Games

KPop Demon Hunters Taking Over and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Mattel Unveils New Deluxe and Singing KPop Demon Hunters Dolls
  2. Save the Day with the New Polly Pocket x KPop Demon Hunters Collab
  3. Frazer Irving, Homeless And Hungry, Can You Help?
  4. Frank Miller's Cover To Spider-Man/Superman, And More
  5. Absolute Lex Luthor Comes To Absolute Superman #16 (Spoilers)
  6. KPop Demon Hunters FOR THE FANS Mystery Figures Revealed 
  7. Marvel Comics Promises Massive Changes To The Avengers With Armageddon
  8. Marvel's Avengers Reveals The Creation Of Everything, Again (Spoilers)
  9. When The Joker Returns To Batman In 2026 (Spoilers)
  10. Living The Dream With Batman In DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, Legends of the Condor Heroes being the world's biggest movie

Legends of the Condor Heroes is Secretly the World Buzziest Movie
"Legends of Condor Heroes: The Gallants" poster art: China Film Group
  1. Legends of the Condor Heroes is Secretly the World's Biggest Movie
  2. High Potential S01E12: "Partners," S01 Finale "Let's Play!" Previews
  3. Former Nanny Files Lawsuit Against Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer
  4. Terry Pratchett Estate Removes Neil Gaiman From Good Omens Kickstarter
  5. Marvel Has No Plans To Publish Neil Gaiman's Miracleman: The Dark Age
  6. One Piece Season 2 Wraps Production; Ep. 201 Image Released
  7. Comic Books Set To Rocket In Price Next Week Over Tariffs
  8. Fantastic Four #209, First Appearance Of H.E.R.B.I.E, Booms On eBay
  9. Who Will Buy Diamond Comic Distributors? The Runners And Riders
  10. 2025's Biggest Selling Comic Will Be Published On The 23rd Of October
  11. Dark Horse Comics Makes Sweeping Layoffs Among Its Staff
  12. Dren Productions Gets The License To Publish Smokey Bear Comics
  13. Skybound, The New Home For Scott Dunbier's Act 4 Artist's Editions
  14. Massive Gets Lunar Distribution, Will Bring In Other Publishers
  15. IDW Pushes Back On Auditor's Report That Warns Of "Substantial Doubt"
  16. Comic Books & Canadian Taxes in The Daily LITG, 4th of February 2025

LITG two years ago… Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art

Cadence Comic Art Tops The Daily LITG, 5th February 2024
Cadence Comic Art
  1. Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art
  2. SNL Returns Feb. 24th; Controversial Ex-SNL Cast Member Set to Host
  3. SNL Distractions Undercut Efforts; Ayo Edebiri, J.Lo Deserved Better 
  4. The Beatles Take the Stage with Mattels Newest MEGA Showcase Set
  5. Game of Thrones: A Look at Naomi Watts from Unaired Prequel Production 
  6. What Erik Larsen Said That Riled Up Jim Valentino So Much
  7. The Future Of The Joker And Barbara Gordon In Batman #142 (Spoilers)
  8. The Flash: Grant Gustin Didn't Forget Why Today's Important & Did You? 
  9. Darick Robertson Saw The Future In Transmetropolitan
  10. Bosch: Det. Renée Ballard Returns in Michael Connelly's "The Waiting"
  11. The Bad-Assery Of Martha Kent In Fire & Ice #6 (Spoilers)
  12. Don Heck's Substitute Bride in All True Romance #13, Up for Auction
  13. A Look Inside Scott Pilgrim's 20th Anniversary Boxes Launches
  14. Oni Press To Publish Junepurrr's Webtoon Comic Subzero In Print
  15. Erik Larsen Vs Jim Valentino In The Daily LITG, 4th of February 2024

LITG three years ago, What Mister Fantastic Did That Was So Bad

What Mister Fantastic Did That Was So Bad, Revealed (Spoilers)

  1. What Mister Fantastic Did That Was So Bad, Revealed (FF Spoilers)
  2. Star Trek: Picard Season 3: No Janeway But "Other Voyagers" Teased 
  3. Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Trailer: RTD Believes We Missed Something
  4. Warren Ellis & Bryan Hitch's Authority Sells Out Thanks To James Gunn 
  5. The Punisher Gets A New Devil Skull Logo For 2022 
  6. Now Tom King & Bilquis Evely Supergirl Sells Out Thanks To James Gunn
  7. The Last of Us: Rare Reacts to Nick Offerman Banjo-Kazooie Confession
  8. Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants #1 Preview: End of the World 
  9. Miracleman By Gaiman And Buckingham: The Silver Age #4 Preview:
  10. Unmasked Darth Vader Vintage Collection Figure Revealed by Hasbro
  11. Baby It's Cold Outside- Comic Creators React To Falling Temperatures
  12. Bad Idea Comics Is The Publisher That Cried Wolf – The Bootleg Is Real
  13. Boy From Clearwater, a New Persepolis From Yu Pei-Yun & Zhou Jian-Xin
  14. Dungeon Crawlers Academy in Seven Seas April 2023 Solicits
  15. Vinland Saga Goes Deluxe in Kodansha/Vertical April 2023 Solicits

LITG four years ago, Jared Padalecki Makes Demands

  1. Jared Padalecki Makes "Demand" of Supernatural/Walker Fans & More
  2. Wrestlers Push Back Against Shane McMahon Character Assassination
  3. Gina Carano Wants Whoopi Goldberg Fired from The Mandalorian, Too?
  4. DC Comics Turns Justice League Into Dinosaurs For Jurassic League
  5. Gina Carano Vs Whoopi Goldberg In The Daily LITG 4th February 2022
  6. Batman Animated DC Direct Figures Return with McFarlane Toys
  7. Rumor: WWE Afraid AEW Will Hire Shane McMahon, Trying to Stop It
  8. Marvel Comics To Publish A New Secret Invasion For 2022
  9. Peacemaker: Yes, That Really Was John Cena Covering Mötley Crüe
  10. Marvel's May And June 2022 Solicits For Hulk Vs Thor: Banner Of War
  11. Shadowline Image Comics Remove Union Members From Credits
  12. Jonathan Hickman Hires Stephen Wacker As EIC Of Substack 3W3M
  13. Steve Wacker Leaves Marvel For… Something Else
  14. Class Action Suit From Comic Creators Filed Against Action Lab
  15. King Spawn Tops 2021 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond
  16. Batmancrunching Next Week's DC Comics Releases [UPDATED]
  17. Gerry Duggan & Scott Buoncristiano's The Dark Room From Image Comics
  18. Marvel Collects Early Appearance Of Black Krrsantan As Star Wars Tales
  19. PrintWatch: Black Panther, Buffy, She-Hulk, Moon Knight Second Prints
  20. Christopher Cantwell & Ario Anindito's Obi-Wan #1 From Marvel Comics

LITG five years ago, Cobra Kai and Shazadam

Shazadam Or Not Shazadam? The Daily LITG, 5th February 2020
LITG: DC Comics

Brian Bendis tweeted out that "rumors are dumb" and Jesse Schedeen of IGN decided that was a denial, rather than just a Tom Brevoort-style non-sequitur. Let's catch up in a month, shall we?

  1. Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
  2. DC Comics To Rename Black Adam As… SHAZADAM! Not Joking
  3. Marvel To Reprint And Replace Offending Copies Of Immortal Hulk #43
  4. Joe Bennett Apologises Over Immortal Hulk #43 Anti-Semitic Error
  5. Mega Gyarados Arrives In Lunar New Year Event In Pokémon GO
  6. Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
  7. DC Comics To Now Publish Infinite Frontier #1 In July 2021
  8. TOLDJA: Avengers #42 Reveals Thor's True Lineage (SPOILERS)
  9. Mike Trout 2011 Topps Update Graded Card Up For Auction
  10. DC Comics Launches Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl #1 in May With Yara Flor
  11. Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Sells Over 615,000 Copies To Comic Stores
  12. DC Comics To Launch Harley Quinn And Batman #1 – With Poison Ivy?
  13. Will Greg Capullo See Nocterra #1 Join Crossover In The 100K Club?
  14. Si Spurrier Tells Reddit Of His Frustrated Plans For DC Comics
  15. Garth Ennis & Steve McManus Join John McCrea For Cartoon Museum Event
  16. What Else Could DC Recycle In Digital First Comic, Let Them Live!
  17. Dead Girl Returns To Marvel Comics This Week
  18. Marvel's Heroes Reborn Event Gives Us A Not So Amazing Peter Parker
  19. Retailers Only Getting Half Of The Bad Idea ENIAC #1 They Ordered
  20. Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 Has Eight Slots In Advance Reorder Top Ten
  21. Green Lantern Alan Scott, Gay With Two Kids, In DC Infinite Frontier
  22. Jorge Jimenez' New-Look Scarecrow For Infinite Frontier #0
  23. James Tynion IV Announces New Villain, Miracle Molly, For Batman #106
  24. James Tynion IV Promises Punchline Vs Flatline In Batman Comics
  25. DC Comics Launches Shilo Norman Mister Miracle Series In May
  26. Bad Idea Comics To Launch Not-First-Printing Variants

LITG six years ago – the BBC rejected America

And Tom King confirmed 5G

  1. BBC Rejected Joe Hill, Saying No American Has Written Doctor Who – And If One Did, It Wouldn't Be Him
  2. Tom King Says That Alfred's Death Will Set Up The Events Of 5G
  3. The Return of A Young Jonathan Kent to DC Comics… Somewhere?
  4. God Hates Masks – Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw Return To Image Comics With Something Big
  5. Is Mirka Andolfo the Next Todd McFarlane For Image Comics? (UPDATE)
  6. Krakoa's Dark Side Emerges in X-Men #5 [X-ual Healing 1-29-20]
  7. Funko and Dr. Pepper Team up for Free Lil Sweet Pop Vinyls
  8. "Doctor Who": Chris Chibnall & Captain Jack "Trojan Horse" Surprises
  9. FOX Animation Comes to Life with Upcoming Loyal Subjects Figure
  10. Renee Montoya Likes 'Em Thicc in Lois Lane #8 [Preview]

LITG seven years ago – the SAS Were Told Not to Reference the Punisher

And Final Fantasy was coming to the Switch.

  1. Nintendo Teases Final Fantasy VII Coming Soon on Nintendo Switch
  2. British SAS Troops Told to Stop Putting Punisher Skulls on Their Helmets
  3. The Mike Wieringo Cover That Wasn't, But Went Up In Flames – With Mike S. Miller and Cully Hamner
  4. 'Supernatural' 300th Episode Marathon: What Was TNT Thinking, Dean?
  5. Bill Morrison, No Longer VP Executive Editor of DC Comics or Editor of MAD Magazine

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Val Semeiks, artist on The Demon and Lobo, Wolverine and Batman, c0-creator of Lobo The Duck.
  • Jeremy Love, creator of Fierce and Bayou.
  • Comics journalist Kevin Huxford.
  • David Blake Lucarelli, writer of Tinseltown, Doctor Zomba's Ghost Show & The Children's Vampire Hunting Brigade.
  • Atomic Rex Entertainment co-creator, Gene Selassie.
  • Doug Alexander Gregory, artist on Hellblazer, Genext, Penthouse Comix.
  • Kelly McQuain, Elementals penciller.
  • Mark Bloodworth, artist on Deadworld and Hellraiser.
  • Marty Pahls, author of The Complete Crumb Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

