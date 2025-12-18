Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Returns to DC's Future State with New Superman Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Comics figures from around the multiverse including Superman versus the Authority

Future State: Superman & the Authority was a DC Comics miniseries set in a possible future of the DC Universe. Written by Grant Morrison with art by Mikel Janín, the story followed an older, weaker Superman who assembles a new version of the Authority. Facing threats that are too vast for traditional heroics, Superman recruits powerful and unconventional figures such as Manchester Black, Apollo, Midnighter, Steel, OMAC, and Enchantress to save the day.

Not much came from DC Comics Future State, but it did give glimpses of what could have been, and now Superman is back with a new Future State-inspired figure from McFarlane Toys. Clark Kent is ready to build The Authority, and McFarlane catches his new superset quite nicely here, featuring that Kingdom Come logo. No accessories are included, except for a pair of extra hands, a collectible art card, and a display base. Superman fans can return to the Future State in January 2026 for $26.99, and pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store.

Superman & The Authority – DC Multiverse

"A new Authority for a new era! Sometimes even Superman needs to enlist help. Sometimes tasks require methods and heroes unfit even for the Justice League. So Clark Kent seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. But can the Man of Steel hold together and inspire a team of rogues to become the heroes he needs?"

SUPERMAN as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 2 extra hands and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!