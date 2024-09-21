Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Returns to the Future with Batman Beyond Neo Gothic

Step into the greater DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as they are back to unveil even more Batman figures

Article Summary Explore Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic, the thrilling continuation of Terry McGinnis' dark adventures.

Discover Terry's new suit with unique mask, logo, swappable hands, and wings, crafted by McFarlane Toys.

Pre-order the Neo-Gothic Batman Beyond figure for $22.99, set for a January 2025 release.

Check out the new era's figure with 22 moving parts, art card, and display base for true fans and collectors.

Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic continues the DC Comics' ongoing storyline of the future dark knight after Neo-Year. Terry has tackled the future, but he must now take on the past, the past of Gotham, that is, as the city's dark and hidden history comes into the light. This is a new era for Batman Beyond and coming facer to face with supernatural threats that lurk below and now is coming to life with McFarlane Toys. The Neo-Gothic era has been brought to life, featuring Terry's new suit, which features a new mask, a new logo and will come with swappable hands, and some sweet wings. If you're a fan of the hit series from DC Comics, then this figure is a must-have, and McFarlane has nicely crafted this figure right off the pages. Pre-orders for Neo-Gothic Batman Beyond is already live for $22.99 online with a January 2025 release.

Batman Beyond (Neo Gothic)

"Terry McGinnis defeated the evil A.I. controlling Neo-Gotham and asserted himself as the one true Batman, but his next battle will bring him to the remains of Old Gotham. Children are going missing and being swallowed by the city's old bones. Batman Beyond will have to go underground, led by a mysterious splicer named Kyle the Catboi, to find the children and confront the city's buried sins."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman Beyond™ as featured in DC COMICS™

Accessories include 2 extra hands, detachable wings and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys™ DC Multiverse™ figures

