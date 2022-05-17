McFarlane Reveals DOOM Slayer Astro Armor BBTS Exclusive Figure

McFarlane Toys seems to have a couple of new DOOM Eternal figures heading our way, including a couple of exclusives. More skins from the DOOM Slayer are here, allowing gamers and collectors to enhance their collections. I can never complain about other skins coming to life in figure form as it would be sweet to dimply them Iron Man Hall of Armor Style. DOOM Eternal did have kick ass suits of armor, and now they are slowly coming to life with McFarlane Toys. The newest skin is the Astro Slayer Suit which will be released exclusively through Big Bad Toy Store and feature that slick all-white armor. He will stand 7" tall, have 22 points of articulation, and feature unique weapons. This DOOM Eternal figure 2ill comes with a base, Extended Arm Blade, and deadly Crucible Sword. The DOOM Eternal Slayer Astro Armor Big Bad Toy Store Exclusive is priced at $24.99. He will enter Hell once again in October 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Doom Slayer (Astro Slayer Skin) – Since the beginning, the DOOM Slayer has been a force to be reckoned with, unflinching in his mission to eradicate the demonic horde. In DOOM Eternal the Slayer is faster and deadlier than ever. Protected by his iconic armor and armed with a devastating arsenal of weapons and abilities, the Slayer is primed to wage his eternal war against Hell."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the legendary DOOM Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Features the Slayer in his Astro Slayer Skin

Figure comes with a base, Extended Arm Blade and Crucible Sword

Figure showcased in DOOM Eternal themed window box packaging