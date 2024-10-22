Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Reveals New Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Statue

McFarlane Toys has just revealed a new statue is on the way from the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, gave viewers a new take on the infamous DC Comics hero. Unlike previous cinematic portrayals, this one is a seasoned, battle-hardened vigilante who has grown quite cynical after years of fighting crime in Gotham. Portrayed by Ben Affleck, Batman is now more brutal and aggressive and has it out for Superman after the destruction he caused against General Zod in Man of Steel. His obsession with the Kryptonian leads to a fierce confrontation between the two, creating an epic cinematic battle. Now McFarlane Toys is starting to bring this film to life with new DC Multiverse figures along with a new 1/6 scale statue.

For DC Multiverse, a whole wave of new figures from Batman V Superman have been already revealed. This wave includes four releases right off the screen with a Superman vs Doomsday 2-Pack, Wonder Woman, and two versions of the Bat. Standing at roughly 13" tall, the Dark Knight is faithfully crafted right off the screen in his grey and black suit. McFarlane Toys has given this statue a posable fabric cape, allowing DC Comics fans to give him a dash of customization. This statue is no cheap feature though, coming in at $249.99, and pre-orders are live with a March 2025 release date.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Statue

"Fearing the actions of a god-like superhero left unchecked, Gotham City's own formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis's most revered, modern-day savior, while the world wrestles with what sort of hero it really needs. And with Batman and Superman at war with one another, a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it's ever known before."

Statue is inspired by the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Highly detailed statue stands approximately 13" tall (including base).

Made of polyresin.

Limited Edition.

Hand-numbered on the base.

