McFarlane Reveals Red Platinum TMNT: Black, White & Green Mikey

Return to the sewers once more as McFarlane Toys debuts new Red Platinum Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Black, White & Green figures

The 5" figure features exclusive black, white, and green paint deco inspired by IDW’s TMNT anthology series.

Michelangelo comes with nunchucks, alternate head, swappable hands and feet, and Clunk the cat accessory.

Each figure includes an exclusive comic reprint and is available for $27.99 at Walmart and Target now.

Get ready to be shell-shocked with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new set of Red Platinum Edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures. We have already seen a nice selection of figures from McFarlane coming to life, including the main heroes in a half shell, Rocksteady, Bebop, Shredder, and even Foot Soldiers. Well, McFarlane is now expanding their series with a new Red Platinum Edition release inspired by IDW Publishing's Black, White & Green anthology series. This mini-series debuted back in May 2024 and stripped the color from your usual TMNT stories, making things black, white, and green. This same creative approach now carries over into this limited-edition Michelangelo figure that stands 5" tall and comes in cardback packaging.

Based on IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork, Michelangelo is ready for some action with some exclusive Black, White & Green paint deco. Releasing as a Red Platinum Edition figure, Mikey is comes with his signature nunchucks, an alternate yelling head sculpt, swappable hands & feet, and the infamous Clunk the cat. All four turtles will be getting their own Red Edition Black, White & Green figures, with Mikey getting a reprint of Issue #2 of the comic book. Fans do not have to wait long to get their hands on these figures, as they are already available for purchase at Walmart and GameStop for $27.99 each.

Michelangelo – TMNT (Black, White & Green) Red Platinum Edition

"It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles like you've never seen them before! This special series gathers up some of comics' most eclectic and exciting talent to bring their takes on TMNT to the page, taking the characters back to their origins in black-and-white independent comics… but with a touch of green!"

Product Features:

Featured in limited edition Black, White and Green paint deco

5″ scale ultra poseable action figure is based on IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artwork

Includes nunchucks, alternate head portrait, 2 extra hands, 2 extra feet and Clunk the cat

Also includes an exclusive "Page Puncher Edition" comic book re-print from IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles PAGE PUNCHERS themed blister card packaging

