McFarlane Toys Announces Batman and Superman Comic Page Punchers

McFarlane Toys has easily dominated the DC Comics collectibles market, many due to the fact they are the only ones dishing them out. This is not a bad thing as I have greatly appreciated their DC Multiverse line giving us a lot of newer DC Comics designs. A couple of months ago, McFarlane Toys announced a new line of DC Comics collectibles would be heading our way, and that day is here. The Page Punchers line is finally up for pre-order, with Batman and Superman leading the charge. Page Punchers consists of new 3" action figures with some articulated joints as well as a companion comic book. World's Finest is here, with Batman coming with Batman #608, which does kick off the widely popular Hush storyline.

Superman on the other hand, comes with the Superman #1 (DC Rebirth) comic book. It does look like the sets will feature a clamshell for easy access to the figure and comic and will allow fans to reseal it which is nice. Reprints will be included with these sets, but still, there are some great comics if you missed them the first time around. Each McFarlane Toys Page Puncher DC Comics set will be priced at $9.99 and is set to release in July 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here for Batman and right here for Superman.

"Batman 3″ Figure with Comic (Page Punchers) – As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Packed with a pocket sized hero or villain at a 3" scale based on the DC Multiverse

5 points of articulation to Punch and Kick

Batman is based on his look from the iconic Batman: Hush Comic

Comes packaged in a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figure is based on

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers Today!

"Superman 3″ Figure with Comic (Page Punchers) – Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

Packed with a pocket sized hero or villain at a 3" scale based on the DC Multiverse

5 points of articulation to Punch and Kick

Superman is based on his look from the DC Rebirth Comics

Comes packaged in a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figure is based on

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers Today!