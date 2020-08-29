The Joker Gets a Chase Variant Figure from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has given us the official reveal of their new Chase program. The program will be called the McFarlane Platinum Edition and the first runner up is Joker. This figure has the pressure been released for the Batman: Arkham Asylum line but will feature a new color. This bronze version of the Joker with be a new highlight of any fans collection. McFarlane Toys has unveiled that there will only be 3,000 produced worldwide and will be randomly inserted in case globally. They also did say that in 2021 all the chase figures will get the second release in their own figure line. This second release wave will have all the figures in limited edition packaging. The McFarlane Platinum Edition label will be printed in foil showing off this new series. These figures will be very hard to come by so make sure you keep your eyes peeled when looking for your favorite DC Multiverse figures.

