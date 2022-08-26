Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Yellow Morpher Debuts from Hasbro

It's Morphin' Time as Hasbro unveils their newest Power Rangers Lightning Collection replica morpher. The Yellow Ranger steps into the spotlight this time as Trini's iconic morpher comes to life in great detail. The Morpher comes with a display stand, wearable belt, and five die-cast Power Coins showing off the other Rangers dinos. Hasbro loaded with baby out with lights, sounds, and phrases from Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers to history intact with this replica. This marks the second solo Morpher release, with the GameStop Exclusive Pink Ranger already in-stores now. The Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger Power Morpher is priced at $55.99. Wield Yellow Ranger power in your hands on October 1, 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Picture it: a movie theater in 1995. The trailers finish, the screen goes dark, and then a bunch of teenagers with attitude hop out of a plane and skydive into Angel Grove. The Power Rangers had hit the big screen. Now Hasbro celebrates the iconic 90s classic with this Yellow Ranger Morpher Premium Collectible. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Power Morpher lets fans and collectors cosplay, display, or imagine to their heart's content. With premium deco on the Morpher and display stand, an included belt buckle for clipping to costumes — or whatever you like — and 5 diecast Power Coins, each of which unlocks lights, sounds, and phrases inspired by one of the original Power Rangers, the options aren't limitless, but they are morphinominal."

Includes: Power Morpher, belt buckle, display stand, 5 Power Coins, 4 milk caps, and instructions.

ICONIC YELLOW RANGER PREMIUM COLLECTIBLE: With lights, sounds, premium painted details. Includes a stand for display

INSPIRED BY THE MMPR MOVIE: The Power Rangers morphed onto the big screen in 1995, with re-designed Ranger suits and gear, including morphers that matched their Ranger color

COLLECTIBLE DIECAST POWER COINS: Swap out the included Power Coins to unlock sounds and light up the morpher with colors inspired by each of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

REMEMBER MILK CAPS?: Don't worry, you'll recognize them. We included 4 collectible milk caps with images of the Mighty Morphin Yellow Ranger

PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures and premium roleplay items in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability