McFarlane Toys Debuts DC Comics Dark Nights Metal Page Puncher McFarlane Toys is back and continuing the world of DC Comics and toys with some brand new 3” Page Punchers 2-Pack sets

McFarlane Toys is back with another DC Direct Page Punchers set as the Dark Multiverse is back. The hit DC Comics story arc Dark Nights Metal is back as McFalane dishes out a new 3" Page Puncher 2-Pack. The set will come with the first issue of the comic as well as two new 3" figures in one clamshell. DC Comics The Batman Who Laughs and the Red Death are packed together in this set. They will have 5 points of articulation for some action and will be a fun display piece for any fans of Dark Nights Metal. The clamshell can be opened with ease, allowing for an easy transition from play to display if needed. The Batman Who Laughs & Red Death DC Comics Page Punchers 3" 2-Pack is priced at $16.99. Fans can relive the events of Dark Nights Metal once again in June 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

The Dark Multiverse Returns to McFarlane Toys

"BATMAN OF EARTH -22: Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, the Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid version of the Batman and The Joker from Earth-22. This twisted version of Batman was created when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart were released into Bruce Wayne's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime."

"BATMAN OF EARTH -32: From Earth -52, here comes the fastest and deadliest man in the Dark Multiverse, Red Death! A menacing mash-up of Batman and the Flash, this Dark Knight came to be when a once-noble Caped Crusader stole the Speed Force from The Flash hoping to prevent past tragedies. Clad in red metal armor, this sinister speedster moves like a literal bat out of hell."

Packed with two pocket sized hero or villain at a 3" scale based on the DC Multiverse.

5 points of articulation to Punch and Kick.

Batman of Earth -22 and Batman of Earth -52 are based on their iconic comic book look.

Comes packaged in an a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figures are based on.

