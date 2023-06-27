Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: blue beetle, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts DC Comics Gold Label Blue Beetle Figure

A new DC Multiverse figure has been revealed as a new DC Comics Gold Label release is here with the return of Ted Kord

McFarlane Toys has just revealed plenty of new DC Multiverse figures for the upcoming Blue Beetle film. It looks like they are also giving fans a comic book throwback with their new DC Comics Gold Label Collection Blue Beetle. This debut seems to be a solo release to their previous Beetle and Booster Gold Multiverse two pack. It does look like McFarlane has added a couple of new hands for his set as well as a new Scarab accessory. Hopefully, that means a solo Booster Gold release will be on the way with some new accessories as well. Ted Kord's Blue Beetle suit is faithfully captured here, and if you missed the original 2-pack or just want solo releases, then look no further. Blue Beetle will be priced at $22.99, will be a Target Exclusive, and pre-orders can be found here.

DC Comics Gold Label Blue Beetle (Target Exclusive)

"Over the course of a century, three different men from very different backgrounds have taken an the heroic mantle of the Beetle, each making their mark in different ways. The original Blue Beetle was an archaeologist named Dan Garrett, who discovered an ancient scarab in an old Egyptian tomb that gave him super powers which he used ta fight crime. He was succeeded by the brilliant Ted Kord, who had no powers to speak of, but carried on the Blue Beetle legacy with just his wits and his fists, along with a whole lot of gadgets and a sharp sense of humor."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Blue Beetle includes scarab, grappling gun, extra hands and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

