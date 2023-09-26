Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts New Jokerized Batman: White Knight Figure

Explore the DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new Glow in the Dark figure with the Jokerized Batman

It is time to return to Gotham City, with yet another twisted release from McFarlane Toys as the Joker takes up shop once more! A brand new Target Exclusive Jokerized Batman has arrived, and this one is from DC Comics Batman: White Knight. These psychedelic-crafted figures only blur the line between the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime and are a fun gimmick for the line. McFarlane has, oddly enough, allowed the Joker back in to craft up some delight, and Batman White Knight designs have now been outfitted with a Joker-inspired paint scheme. That once iconic black and gray suit now features Joker's chaotic spirit with a green cape, spray-painted elements, and painted Joker-face. Just like previous releases, Batman comes with four Jokerized cards, a new base, an art card, a card holder, and three bat accessories. The Jokerized line continues to grow, and pre-orders are live exclusively at Target right here for $24.99 with a November 2023 release.

Gold Label Collection Batman: White Knight Jokerized Exclusive

"After years of epic battles between the Dark Knight™️ and his twisted archenemy, Batman faces his greatest challenge yet: The Joker™️ has been cured of his madness and is now sane. The Clown Prince of Crime has changed his ways, fighting for good in Gotham City™️, and it may just cause Batman to go over the edge of his own sanity."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Joker has taken over and made some enhancements to Batman

Includes Jokerized accessories: 4 playing cards, collector card holder and base. Plus Grapnel Launcher, Batarang with line, wrapped Batarang with line

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

