McFarlane Toys Debuts New Rocky IV Movie Maniacs Statue with Rocky

A new set of Movie Maniacs statues have arrived from McFarlane Toys as they enter the rings with Rocky Balboa once again

Rocky IV (1985) took things up a notch as Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone, faces one of his most daunting challenges yet. He must defeat the seemingly unstoppable Soviet boxer known as Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. Motivated by the tragic death of his friend and former rival, Apollo Creed, Rocky seeks revenge on this along with redemption. This fight against Ivan Drago is more than just your average fight, as it showcases the intense confrontation of Cold War tensions during this era. McFarlane Toys is now entering the ring as they unveil their new Rocky Balboa limited edition Movie Maniacs statue. Coming in at 6100 pieces, this limited edition statue stands 6" tall and will showcase that world heavyweight champion in his red, white, and blue boxing outfit. This colorful and nicely crafted statue is priced at $24.99 and will be released alongside an Ivan Drago Movie Maniacs statue to display the two in a heated conflict. Pre-orders are already live with a September 2024 release.

Enter the Ring with New Rocky IV Statue from McFarlane Toys

"Rocky Balboa (Stallone) holds the world heavyweight championship, but a new challenger has stepped forward: Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a six-foot-four, 261-pound fighter who has the backing of the Soviet Union. This time, Rocky's training regimen takes him to Siberia, where he prepares for a globally televised match in the heart of Moscow. But nothing can truly prepare him what he's about to face — a fight to the finish, in which he must defend not only himself, but also the honor of his country!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6" scale figure based on the movie ROCKY IV

Accessories include an extra head, printed backdrop, environmental base, collectible art card and a secret bonus item

Also includes "VS." display piece to re-create your favorite ROCKY boxing contest or create your own ultimate dream match! It also can be used as an art card holder

ROCKY BALBOA as featured in the theatrical film ROCKY IV

Collect all McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs Figures

